Hope floats for Rajasthan cricket body as BCCI likely to revoke its suspension order

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may revoke the suspension of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) soon.

The BCCI has included the RCA suspension issue in its special general body meeting (SGM) agenda on December 11 in Delhi.

BCCI executive president CK Khanna, who was in Jaipur on Saturday held discussions with the RCA officials. This is the first time the BCCI has agreed to revoke the suspension of the RCA since it was imposed in May 2014.

“Some court cases against the BCCI by the RCA are pending, which have to be withdrawn. Despite it we have included the RCA suspension issue in the special general body meeting,” said Khanna.

He further said that the BCCI wants RCA officials to work as an elected body and to conduct cricket matches.

“Both the cricketing bodies should sit together and resolve the issues,” Khanna said, adding that Ranji matches are being played and there is no problem in organizing other matches in the state.

“Cricket in Rajasthan will be back on track soon.”

On the dispute between the two cricketing bodies, RCA vice president Mohammed Iqbal said there is no dispute between the two cricket bodies.

“RCA secretary Rajendra Singh Nandu and treasurer Pinkesh Jain are ready to withdraw the court cases and resolve the dispute,” he said.

Former RCA chief Lalit Modi ally and association secretary, Nandu, who moved the court against the BCCI, has already withdrawn the cases last month, Iqbal said.

“Khanna has informed me about a pending court case, which I was not aware of. I will check the case number and will withdraw it soon.”

On revoking of the suspension, Iqbal said: “It will be a little difficult to revoke the suspension as Khanna is not the man who took the decision to ban the RCA.”

“The BCCI has to agree on the issue,” he said, adding that the board is positive and BCCI legal experts and committees will analyse the issue.

RCA joint secretary Mahendra Nahar, who belongs to the CP Joshi faction within the faction-ridden RCA, said they have given a presentation to Khanna, highlighting points to withdraw the two pending cases.

“We assured him to withdraw the cases soon,” Nahar said, adding that he was confident that the suspension will be revoked.

RCA elections were held earlier on May 29 this year, in which Congress leader CP Joshi was elected president defeating Lalit Modi.

Nandu was elected secretary and Pinkesh Jain took over as treasurer.

Nandu and Jain belong to the Modi faction.