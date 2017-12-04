BCCI secretary meets Rajasthan sports council chief, decision soon on IPL matches in Jaipur

Additional chief secretary and Rajasthan State Sports Council chairman JC Mohanti and Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) secretary Amitabh Choudhary met on Monday, reviving hopes for restart of IPL matches at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

IPL matches have not been held in Jaipur for the last three and a half years because Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the IPL (Indian Premier League) and presently on a self-imposed exile, was the president of the the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Due to the involvement of Modi, who is accused of more than two dozen cases of money laundering, financial irregularities and also criminal cases against him, RCA was banned by the Indian cricket board.

Modi has been removed as RCA and Nagaur District Cricket Association president after BCCI directions, paving the way for organising matches.

“BCCI now wants government green signal for the IPL matches, so Choudhary has come to meet Mohanti,” a sports council official said, adding that sports minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had already shown interest to conduct IPL matches and assured government support.

Choudhary saw facilities at SMS Stadium and visited south pavilion dressing rooms. “BCCI official visited the south pavilion and was very happy to see the facilities,” said a Team Rajasthan official.

“Yes, Choudhary met Mohanti regarding IPL,” said the sports council official.

Team Rajasthan head KVP Rao was also present at the meeting. Sources said Rajasthan Royals officials would visit the stadium soon.

During his visit to the stadium last week, BCCI acting president CK Khanna said, “Yes, we are thinking of organising IPL matches here, but after the all cases filed by various people of the RCA are withdrawn,” He said, “The Rajasthan High court is scheduled to hear the cases on December 7.”