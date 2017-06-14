Bharatpur wedding tragedy: Bride and groom fathers named as accused in inquiry report

The inquiry report of the Bharatpur wedding hall wall collapse on May 10, which claimed 25 lives, has been sent to the chief minister’s office, said district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta.

“We have sent the report to the higher authorities on June 8,” he said on Wednesday.

The 600-page report has named 12 people — including the bride and groom’s fathers — as accused.

The report has also named Bharatpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Shiv Charan Meena, sanitation inspector Yatendra Singh, junior engineer of Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) Sanjay Agnihotri, patwari of UIT Ritesh Sharma, office assistant of UIT Bhup Singh, executive engineer of UIT Vinod Chauhan, assistant engineer of UIT Arjun Singh Bhaskar, marriage hall owner Bharatlal Sharma, the hall’s director Vinod Jatav, bride’s father Kirorilal Saini, groom’s father Deepchand Saini and a relative named Kailash.

Gupta said that UIT secretary Laxmikant Balot is under investigation, as his role in not clear. A special inquiry will be held to ascertain Balot’s responsibility in the incident, he said.

The other officers have been charged for negligence of duty.

After the incident, Bharatpur district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta had asked officials to take legal action against marriage halls in the city, which have been running without permission.

UIT secretary Laxmikant Balot said that there are nearly 53 marriage halls (under UIT area in the city) which have been running without permission. Legal action has been started and some halls have also been sealed.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje had announced action against illegal marriage halls in the state after meeting those injured in the May 10 incident.

The incident took place at Annapurna marriage home in Sewar where people had gathered to take part in a wedding when the boundary wall had collapsed after a heavy storm.

A committee, headed by UIT secretary, was set up to look into the safety and security measures of marriage halls and gardens in Bharatpur, another committee, led by the additional district magistrate, probed the incident and a third probed the delay in providing treatment to the injured.

The investigating committee found flaws in the construction of the marriage hall. The boundary wall and tin shade were not properly constructed.