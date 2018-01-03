Bikaner power supplier develops app to locate feeder fault

The Bikaner Electricity Supply Limited (BKESL), the power distributing company in Bikaner, has developed an App that will help engineers and technicians to locate a fault in the feeder line with the click of a mouse.

The Android-based mobile application will also help in upkeep and maintenance of the power lines.

The entire platform is based on causal loop diagram, a dynamic system based analytical tool that is used to compile the status of feeders, electric poles and other related updates, making it easier for the engineers and technicians to track and locate a fault.

While the App will help in immediate fault detection, the company is also working on a mobile navigation system to further reduce the response time so that the consumers can benefit from quick response.

At present, the daily consumption of electricity in Bikaner is more than 16 lakh units and each feeder line has 50-60 transformers.

“The App is functional and the company will soon install a mobile navigator system that will allow technicians to reach the point of fault in quick time,” a BKESL official, who did not wish to be named, said.

At present, the company is imparting training to its technical staff on the ways to deal with and also prevent sudden voltage fluctuations.

The company received an increasing number of complaints in the recent past and is working to find a permanent solution. “The contractors have been directed to pay compensation to consumers whose equipment has been damaged due to spike in voltage,” the official said.

The technical staff is undergoing a month’s training to specially learn the techniques to deal with the problems arising out of spike in the voltage.

The BKESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited, commenced electricity distribution operation in Bikaner from May 1, 2017, as a distribution franchisee of Jodhpur Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited.

The Bikaner distribution franchisee, spread over 160 sqkm, currently has 1.60 lakh consumers.