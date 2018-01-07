BJP declares names of candidates for bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday declared its candidates for the Rajasthan by-elections and all the three names were on expected lines.

State labour minister Jaswant Singh Yadav is the candidate for Alwar Lok Sabha seat and Ramswarup Lamba, son of late MP Sanwar Lal Jat, is the candidate for Ajmer Lok Sabha seat. Former zila pramukh Shakti Singh Hada will contest from the Mandalgarh assembly seat. The names were announced by BJP’s central election committee secretary JP Nadda. Yadav has already been campaigning for the past few days.

By-elections to the two Lok Sabha and one assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on January 29. The counting will take place on February 1. The last date of filing the nomination is January 10, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of names is January 15.

The bypolls have been necessitated following the demise of two sitting BJP MPs – Sanwar Lal Jat (Ajmer) and Mahant Chandnath (Alwar) and the sitting BJP MLA Kirti Kumari in Mandalgarh.

The Congress has announced former MP Karan Singh Yadav, a cardiac surgeon, as its candidate for the Alwar Lok Sabha seat. The party is yet to decide the names of candidate for Ajmer Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly seats. In the last general elections, Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot was defeated by Jat on the Ajmer seat.

The Rajasthan BJP had sent a list of three candidates to the party’s parliamentary board for short-listing a candidate on each seat.

Political analysts said that bypoll for the Ajmer, Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly seats will be a referendum on the performance of ruling BJP, a year ahead of the state assembly elections. The opposition will try to exploit issues such as the GST, incidents of lynching and cow vigilantism, killing of gangster Anandpal and the farmers’ demand for a loan waiver.