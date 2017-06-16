BJP made no provisions for farmers’ development: Pilot

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Friday said it is unfortunate that farmers of world’s largest agrarian country are committing suicide and any farmer who raises his voice, is shot.

Addressing a farmers’ protest meet in Kota’s Itawa, Pilot said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the farmers as vote bank.

“The BJP, which makes tall claims of ‘sabka saath - sabka vikas’, has not made any provisions uplift farmers and agriculture sector due to which the situation has worsened to such an extent that they are committing suicide,” he said.

“When loan to farmers can be waived in the BJP-ruled states, then why not in Rajasthan?”

The BJP during the election campaign made tall promises but failed to fulfill them, he said.

“The present tenure of the BJP-led state government has proved to be unfortunate, especially for farmers who have been neglected.”

Every 41 minutes, a farmer is committing suicide and the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government are responsible for it, the state Congress chief said.

The BJP government at the Centre waived off loans of big industrialists but did not consider it appropriate to do the same for farmers, he said.

“The minimum selling price of crops has been neither been increased nor was bonus announced due to which farmers have incurred huge losses.”

The BJP government will try to suppress the farmers’ movement but the Congress is with the farmers, he said.

“The farmers in Rajasthan cannot be suppressed by bullets or guns and their movement cannot be crushed by government.”

Pilot assured farmers that the protest will continue until the government provides relief to farmers. The Congress has always and will stand by farmers, he said.

Congress general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pande said the BJP has not fulfilled promises made during the elections due to which farmers’ feel cheated.

“We warn the government to fulfill the promises made by the BJP, failing which Congress workers will take to the streets and continue demonstrating,” he said.