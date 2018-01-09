BJP promise for good days has proved to be hoax: Pilot

The BJP came to power by making big promises but failed to fulfil them, state Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.

“BJP promised good days, but its anti-people decisions have wreaked havoc. People are feeling cheated,” he said at a meeting in Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) after party candidate Vivek Dhakad filed his nomination for the assembly bypoll.

By-elections to the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly constituencies will take place on January 29.

“Despite BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, Rajasthan has lagged behind in development. Forget new development works, the schemes started by the Congress government have been stalled.”

No BJP leader or minister cared for Mandalgarh In the last four years, but ahead of the bypolls, the chief minister stated visiting here and announced sops to misguide people, Pilot said.

“The way the chief minister, ministers and other BJP leaders are making rounds of Mandalgarh shows that remaining in power is BJP’s only objective. They will misuse government machinery and violate election code of conduct, like they did in Dholpur bypoll,” he alleged.

Be it farmers’ loan waiver or atrocities against Dalits and women, the BJP has not taken any issue seriously. More than 80 farmers have committed suicide, youths are unemployed, and law and order is deteriorating in the state, Pilot said.

“The chief minister has understood that people have lost faith in the BJP, that is why ruling party leaders are luring people. But voters have made up their mind to oust the anti-people government, and these by-elections will be the beginning,” he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pande and Congress leader CP Joshi also addressed the meeting.