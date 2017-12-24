Body found in Jaipur, cops arrest killers within hours

On the intervening night of December 22 and 23, Hitesh Kumar (24) of Beawar in Ajmer was roaming in a car with a friend and an acquaintance on the roads of Jaipur. Around 2.30am, Kumar tells the acquaintance, Vivekanand (25), to put his suitcase in the car’s boot.

When Vivekanand opens the boot and bends to put the suitcase, Kumar slashes his neck with a knife. Police found the body in a ditch near the Neota road power house in the SEZ area on Sunday morning, and hours later arrested Kumar and his friend, Vishal (20), from Ajmer. The two are residents of Beawar, and Kumar had family terms with Vivekanand.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaipur West, said the police found the victim’s identity card in his pocket, and they had already received a tip-off from the Beawar police regarding the possibility of the crime. The information and help from Ajmer police helped Jaipur police in cracking the crime and arresting the accused.

“Some three years ago, Vivekanand had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Kumar’s brother. Vivekanand never returned the money, and troubled by this, Kumar’s brother committed suicide by coming in front of a train,” said the DCP.

Kumar killed Vivekanand as he wanted to avenge his brother’s death, the DCP added. The deceased had come to Jaipur on December 22 night, and joined the duo a while later, oblivious of their intentions.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s sister, and investigation is on.