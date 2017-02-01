Budget to transform, clean and energise India: Vasundhara Raje

Hailing the budget presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje termed it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Jaitley’s agenda to transform, energise and clean India.

“Doing away with plan & non-plan classification of expenditure is a reform oriented towards optimal allocation of resources,” she tweeted. In another tweet, the CM said massive increase in capital expenditure would lead to infra growth and in turn create more jobs for the youth.

The Rajasthan industry, too, cheered the budget and said it would boost employment, encourage infrastructure and increase transparency.

Rajat Agarwal, Confederation of Indian Industry Rajasthan state council chairman, termed the budget as “excellent”. “The budget will boost MSME, infrastructure and affordable housing sectors,” he said.

Sanjay Ghiya, a chartered accountant, welcomed 5% reduction in income tax. “Tax reduction by 5% from 30% to 25% is a good step, overall it’s a good budget,” he said. The big announcement in this budget, he felt, was political reforms. “Now, political parties cannot accept more than ₹2000 in cash and will have to file income tax returns.”

Reacting to the finance minister’s announcement of creation of five special tourism zones in the next financial year, Khalid Khan, president of the Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators, hoped that the state is included in the zones. “Every third tourist comes to Rajasthan. Except beaches, the desert state has all other attractions,” he said.

Abhishek Mishra, director Trimurti Colonisers, was happy with Jaitley’s announcement of increasing the timeframe of completing affordable housing projects from three years to five years. “The government aims to build houses for all by 2022. Rajasthan needs 25,000 houses and in such a situation increasing super built up area from 30-60 square m to 60-90 square m is a good decision.”

Prateem Tamboli, zonal director of Fortis Hospital Rajasthan, said the announcement to increase 5000 post graduate seats is praiseworthy. “There are very few specialists in rural areas and this will help. The announcement to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 and Leprosy by 2018 shows that we will move from developing to developed country.”

The budget provides a directional approach that aims at inclusion, formalisation and transparency said Ashok Kajaria, chairman, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Rajasthan State Council. The impetus on agriculture and allied areas would go a long way in stimulating domestic demand and overall economic development, he added.

Providing infrastructure status to affordable housing would provide fresh impetus to the initiative said Randhir Vikram Singh, co-chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council. Reduction of income tax by 5% for companies having turnover up to Rs 50 crore would benefit majority of industries in Rajasthan, he added.

Jaipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ashok Dhoot and honorary secretary Ajay Kala called the budget encouraging and development oriented. They said this budget would strengthen basic infrastructure which in turn will encourage trade and industry.