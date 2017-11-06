Bundi Utsav begins with traditional fervour

KOTA: The three-day long Bundi Utsav started in the tourist town of Bundi on Monday with the traditional worship of Garh Ganesh by district collector Shivangi Swarnkar. It also started in Indergarh town on the same day.

A procession of the Bundi Utsav with elephants, horses, camels, tableau, foreign tourists, locals of Bundi, folk song and dance group artists was carried out in the city. Chairman of Bundi municipal council and SP Bundi, Adarsh Siddhu, too, were a part of the procession.

The procession was flagged off from Garh Palace and concluded at Police Parade Ground of Bundi.

Different fun activities were organised like tug-of-war, moustache competition, turban tying competition, pot race, horse race, camel race.

The three-day long festival will also have Manmanuhar event at Sukh Mahal of Bundi on Tuesday where live cookery event will be held with Shilpgram and industrial fair, a cultural program, Deepdan and fireworks display.

Bundi Utsav events will also be held in Nainwa and Lakheri regions of Bundi.The concluding event will be held in Bundi with village safari to Theekarda village on November 8.