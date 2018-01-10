Bypolls: Scene shifts to Ajmer as BJP, Congress file nominations

Congress and BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Ajmer bypoll here on Wednesday between 11.30 and 11.40 am. Nominations from dummy candidates for both Congress and BJP were also filed.

While Raghu Sharma filed for the Congress and Ramswaroop Lamba filed for the BJP.

BJP leaders Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Rajendra Singh Rathore and CR Chaudhary accompanied Lamba inside the returning officer’s room while he was filing his nomination.

Congress candidate Raghu Sharma files nomination with Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and other leaders in Ajmer on Wednesday. (Deepak Sharma/HT )

Congress candidate Raghu Sharma was accompanied by his wife, PCC president Sachin Pilot, former Alwar MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey. Former chief minister Ashok Ghelot did not accompany the party candidate but he addressed a public rally in support of Sharma asking people to vote for the party.

The bypolls will be held on January 29.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 11 and January 15 is the last day for withdrawing nominations.

The leadership from both the parties claimed victory for their candidates.

Soon after filing the nomination BJP’s national general secretary Bhupendra Singh Yadav said, “We will contest the elections on the basis of the work we have done to develop the district. People will again put their faith in the BJP as they did in the 2014 general elections and 2013 assembly elections.”

BJP candidate Ramswaroop Lamba files nomination in Ajmer on Wednesday. (Deepak Sharma/HT Photo)

While PCC president Sachin Pilot said that chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s four-year rule will go down in history as the period with the worst kind of governance. “Development works initiated by the previous Congress government were stalled, especially the free medicine-medical scheme initiated by us was so badly treated that the scheme is in ICU,” said Pilot.

“The law and order situation in the state is horrible, women, Dalits and minorities feel unsafe in the state,” alleged Pilot.

The leaders of both the parties exchanged tirades against each other. While the Congress levelled charges against the BJP for stalling developmental works, the BJP alleged that the Congress is still the same tired party with no energy and without any vision of governance.