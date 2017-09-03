Cable-stayed bridge, air connectivity to boost Kota tourism

The inauguration of the cable-stayed bridge and direct flights between Jaipur and Kota has the potential of changing Kota’s tourism industry forever.

“The bridge, located on Kota-Chittor National Highway (NH 27), has made it easier for tourists to enter Kota from Chittor and Udaipur,” said a tour operator, Neeraj Bhatnagar.

As a tourist site, Kota has a lot to offer. There are various places for religious tourism like Mathuradheesh Temple, which is a sacred place for the Vallabh Sect, and the Chandkheri Jain temple. For eco tourism, there’s the Chambal river, Chambal Ghariyal Sanctuary, Kota Barrage and Jawahar Sagar Dams and other options for adventure sports.

There are also places like Garh Palace, Abhera Mahal, Seven Wonders Park and Kishore Sagar Lake for heritage tourism.

“Although a four-lane national highway between Kota and Chittor/Udaipur already existed, the entry roads leading to Kota city were in a bad shape. Now, tourists can use the cable stayed bridge. Also, tour operators can now prepare itineraries connecting Kota with Agra and Khajuraho,” said Bhatnagar.

He added that direct flights between Kota and Jaipur have opened a door but tourism can only prosper if there is air connectivity between Kota and bigger cities like Delhi, Mumbai and other metros.

Tourism department sources said that around 2,400 foreign tourists and around 2.50 lakh domestic tourists visit Kota every year, which includes parents of students coming to Kota for coaching.

“Tour operators are excited about the launch of the bridge and flights from Kota Airport,” district tourism officer, Kota, Sandeep Shrivastava said. He claimed that the cable stayed bridge and air connectivity are likely to boost Kota’s tourist inflow by 20%.

Dr Anukrati Sharma, associate professor, faculty of commerce and management, University of Kota, who has done research on the tourism potentials of Kota and Shekhawati region of Rajasthan for a UGC project, said, “Earlier academicians, celebrities and other foreign tourists used to face difficulties in reaching Kota but now improved road and air connectivity will certainly help. Kota has great tourism potential.”

She recommended that a virtual tour of the cable stayed bridge should be developed for tourists as there are only five such bridges in India.

Subhash Soral, the local line producer of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starter Badrinath Ki Dulhania and also runs his production house in Kota, said that filmmakers and artists want to shoot in here as it offers beautiful locations but lack of flights was a hindrance in the past. Now direct flights between Kota and Jaipur will provide an option to filmmakers to reach Kota by air.