CBI in HC: Won’t probe Anandpal encounter case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told the Rajasthan High Court that the CBI will not investigate the Anandpal Singh encounter case.

The high court was hearing a petition by Raj Kanwar, wife of deceased Anandpal (47), in which it was alleged that police did not comply with Supreme Court guidelines while investigating the case.

Anandpal, a dreaded gangster wanted in 37 cases, including murder, was shot dead on June 24. His body was kept in a freezer for 20 days as his family demanded a CBI probe. The state government had accepted the demand for a CBI probe after protests in several parts of the state.

“The Supreme Court had issued 16 guidelines in September 2004 in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Vs State of Maharashtra and Others case. Encounter cases should be investigated only on the basis of these 16 guidelines, but the Rajasthan Police did not follow them. We had earlier filed an application with the Churu district and session court, but the session court rejected it. We then filed a petition in the high court,” Raj Kanwar’s counsel Gordhan Singh said.

He said during the earlier hearing the additional advocate general of the state government had told the court that the home department has recommended a CBI probe in the Anandpal Singh encounter case, on which the court had sought the CBI’s response. During the hearing on Wednesday, the CBI counsel Dr Sachin Acharya told the court that the CBI has informed the central government’s department of personnel and training not to investigate the case.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while making an oral comment, told the petitioner’s counsel that there was no prayer for a CBI probe in his petition. Therefore, the court cannot order such an inquiry. “The high court has remanded the case to Churu district court to ensure the guidelines of the Supreme Court. We will file a petition separately for CBI inquiry,” Gordhan Singh said.