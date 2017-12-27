CBI to probe Anandpal encounter case

The Centre has accepted the Rajasthan government’s request for a CBI probe into the encounter death of gangster Anandpal Singh that triggered violent protests in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

Singh, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, was allegedly killed in a gunfight with police in Churu district’s Malasar village on June 24.

The family alleged that Singh wanted to surrender but was killed in cold blood, a charge denied by police.

In a letter to Rajashtan chief secretary Ashok Jain, the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions (department of personnel and training) said it had accepted the state government’s request to reconsider a CBI probe into the gangster’s death, sources said.

A notification for the same would be issued soon.

The state government on July 24 wrote to the Centre for a CBI probe but the request was turned down. Another letter was sent on December 17, citing law and order situation in the state, which was accepted by the Centre.

Singh’s wife, too, had petitioned the Rajasthan high court for a CBI probe, alleging police did not comply with the Supreme Court guidelines while investigating the case.

The CBI told the high court on November 15 it would not investigate the alleged encounter.

A state has to write to the union home ministry if it wants a CBI probe into a matter concerning law and order. The home ministry forwards the request to the department of personnel and training, the nodal department for the federal investigation agency.

Violent protests were witnessed in several parts of the state for days, with Rajput outfits demanding a CBI probe into the killing of Singh, who came from the community.

Unruly mobs damaged property, assaulted police personnel and set fire to vehicles.

In July, a protester was killed and 32 people, including police personnel, injured in Nagaur district after a rally turned violent.