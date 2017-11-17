Central Bank ATM stolen in Bundi recovered, burglars still at large

The Bundi police on Friday recovered the automated teller machine (ATM) of the Central Bank of India, which was stolen from Nainwa road in Bundi town a couple of days ago.

The ATM was recovered from a deserted forest area near the Bundi railway station, said Rajendra Verma, the additional superintendent of police of Bundi. Money was missing from the ATM, he added.

Apparently, the burglars had dismantled the ATM, taken out the money and abandoned it in the area, the police said.

The vehicle used for carrying the stolen ATM was also found. The vehicle was recovered from Bada Nayagaon village near Bundi town on Friday, said Prem Kumar Meena, sub-Inspector, Kotwali police station. However, the unidentified burglars are still at large. The police are searching for them, Meena said.