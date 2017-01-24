 Chapter on demonetisation in Rajasthan school syllabus from next session | jaipur | Hindustan Times
Chapter on demonetisation in Rajasthan school syllabus from next session

jaipur Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:11 IST
PTI, Jaipur
The new chapter will be introduced from the next academic session in economics textbooks.(HT file photo)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided to include a chapter on demonetisation and cashless economy in the Class XII textbook of economics.

“Looking at the present scenario in which the government is pushing for cashless economy, the board has decided to include a chapter on demonetisation and cashless economy in the text book of economics of Class XII,” Meghna Chaudhary, secretary of the board, said.

She said directions to the officials to start the process for the same had been issued. The new chapter will be introduced from the next academic session.

The Rajasthan government has been taking steps to make the Centre’s idea of a cashless economy a reality. Ajmer is among the top five districts in the country to go cashless in a major way.

Jaipur Metro has also gone cashless with the entire transaction of purchasing tickets made cashless.

