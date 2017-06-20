CHC in Jhalawar goes cashless - first in Rajasthan

A community health centre (CHC) in Jhalawar district has gone cashless and Wi-Fi enabled to become first such clinic in Rajasthan to offer the services, an official said on Tuesday.

A point of sale (PoS) machine was installed recently at the CHC in Chaumhela town allowing patients to make payment for health services through debit or credit cards.

As CHCs had faced problem after demonetisation, the health department decided to install a PoS machine in the Chaumhela CHC on a pilot basis to facilitate cashless mode of payment, Jhalawar’s chief medical and health officer Dr Sajid Khan said.

“The Rajasthan Medical Relief Society account of Chaumhela CHC was linked with the PoS machine for allowing cashless transaction,” he said, adding that 15 CHCs and 33 primary health centres of Jhalawar will also be made cashless soon.

Ravi Prakash Sharma, the additional director of hospital administration, said: “We have information that Chaumhela CHC has gone cashless and Wi-Fi enabled. On the basis, it can be said that it was the first such centre in Rajasthan to provide both the services.”