Classrooms, public toilets baby steps towards ‘smart’ Jaipur

Classrooms in 15 government schools in Jaipur’s walled city area have become smart. For two months now, students of these government schools have been learning lessons on interactive whiteboards where contents from their textbooks are projected through a projector.

The smart classroom project is part of the Smart Cities Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. The Jaipur Smart City Limited (JSCL) was formed in March 2016 to implement the mission in Jaipur.

JSCL chief executive officer Ravi Jain said that the smart classrooms project is aimed at leveraging the power of information and communication technologies to transform education for students of government schools.

“One classroom in each of these 15 schools has been turned into smart classrooms with an investment of Rs 6 lakh. The classroom has been given a computer, a projector, an interactive whiteboard and an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system,” he said.

A biometric machine has been provided to record attendance in the classrooms, Jain added.

Maya Meena, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Moti Katla, Subhash Chowk, said that students are excited to be in the new classrooms. There are 1,100 students and 47 teachers in the school, set up in 1935.

“This year we taught students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 in the smart classroom as the senior classes are trying to complete the syllabus before the half-yearly examination,” she said.

The JSCL CEO said teachers of the identified schools were trained for over a month to use the new system.

The Smart Cities Mission, he said, had two components: one, area-based development in the walled city, and two, pan-city solutions. The first component included smart mobility (by use of non-motorised vehicles and improved parking facilities on smart roads), smart heritage and tourism (by improving the façade of nine bazaars and setting up night bazaars) and smart and sustainable civic infrastructure.

Smart classroom project was part of the sustainable civic infrastructure component. Of the Rs 2,400 crore, which is the budget for the smart city project, a major part will be spent on developing civic infrastructure.

Jain said that there were 49 projects under the mission in Jaipur out of which seven have been completed. For 11 projects, work orders have been issued and the tender process was on for another 18.

The completed projects, he added, included smart public toilets at 10 spots in the city. These toilets are fitted with sensors and GPS devices. “You need to insert a coin (of any denomination) for the toilet to open. Lights and exhaust are switched on automatically. The toilet flushes water over the seat and is ready for use. The process is repeated when the user exits,” the CEO said.

Under phases 1 and 2 of the rooftop solar projects, a 30 KW plant each have been installed at the Hawa Mahal zone of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and over Chaugan stadium. A 40 kW plant is running at the JMC rooftop and a 950 KW plant at the University of Rajasthan.

Jain said that under the smart city mission, a premium was on improving the heritage of the walled city. Nine bazaars have been selected for façade improvement. They are Kishanpole Bazaar, Chandpole Bazaar, Gangori Bazaar, Chowkri Modi Khana, Sireh Deoghi Bazaar, Subhash Chowk Bazaar, Ramganj Bazaar, Surajpole Bazaar and Ghat Gate Bazaar.

“The Kishanpole Bazaar work is complete and we are halfway through in Gangori Bazaar,” Jain said.