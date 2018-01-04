Cold wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions prevailed at most places in Rajasthan on Thursday due to northerly winds sweeping across the state, a Meteorological official said.

Desert state hill station Mount Abu was recorded the coldest last night where mercury touched freezing point.

In plains, Alwar was recorded the coldest with 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Normal life was out of gear in Bhilwara, Churu, Ganganagar, Pilani, Chittorgarh-Dabok where minimum temperature was recorded at 2.0 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Celsius, 3.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Banasthali, Sikar, Bundi, Jaipur, Jodhpur also shivered with minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has forecast weather to be dry in the state in the next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions at few places with moderate to dense fog likely to occur at isolated places, it said.