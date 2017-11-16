Compensate kin of those who died during strike, put onus on doctors: High Court

The Rajasthan High Court asked the state how it proposes to compensate patients who suffered during the weeklong strike by government doctors in the state by putting accountability on the doctors.

The court, while hearing a writ petition by Dr Kusum Sanghi ,noted that the strike by doctors caused the death of 30 patients according to a statement by the health minister.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was hearing the case of Sanghi’s application for voluntary retirement from the position of additional director, medical and health department.

The court rejected her application on the ground that general public required medical care and voluntary retirement of petitioner cannot be accepted.

Justice Sharma noted that the doctors’ strike was called off after the state accepted certain demands related to pay etc., but underlined that this did not redress the grievance of the people.

“Death of 30 persons needs to be compensated and compensation must be granted by the state by putting accountability on doctors,” the court’s order read.

On November 6, in-service doctors had gone on strike and later resident doctors and senior resident doctors had joined them.

The doctors had put forth a 33-point charter of demands.