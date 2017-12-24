Cong fields Karan Singh Yadav from Alwar LS seat

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday announced former Member of Parliament Karan Singh Yadav as the party candidate to contest the Alwar Lok Sabha by-election, likely to be held in a month or two.

As per the direction of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, state party incharge Avinash Pande has announced Yadav as the party candidate for Alwar parliamentary bypoll, stated an official release issued by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC).

Yadav, a cardiac surgeon, had been an MLA from Behror assembly seat and MP from Alwar. In the previous Congress regime led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of 20-point programme. He joined politics in 1998.

The bypolls for Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats in Rajasthan have been necessitated following the demise of BJP MPs Mahant Chandnath and Sanwar Lal Jat, respectively. Chandnath had defeated former MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

The decision to field Yadav from Alwar was taken in a meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday. Around 65 Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and former MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, took part.

A senior leader, who was present in the meeting, but does not want to be named, told HT that Bhanwar Jitendra Singh proposed the name of Yadav for the bypolls. After consultation with all the district functionaries and senior leader, Yadav’s name was finalised, he said.

He said Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, whose name was also doing the rounds, was expected to work with the central leadership. “Singh, known to be close to Rahul Gandhi, who has been elevated as the party president, would be working closely with him in future,” he said.

Sources said that Bhanwar Jitendra Singh’s supporters, who were present in the meeting in majority, had raised objections over Yadav’s name.

The Congress is yet to decide on the name of candidate for the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, where Pilot was defeated by Jat in the last election.

Yadav’s selection has come as a surprise to many in the state, especially for those in Alwar. “The party workers and others had conveyed to state party incharge Avinash Pande that Pilot from Ajmer seat and Singh from Alwar seat will bring poll result in party’s favour. But if larger roles (for them) are the criteria, then Pilot’s candidature from Ajmer also looks dicey,” said another state Congress leader on the condition of anonymity.

The bypolls for the Ajmer, Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh assembly seats will be seen as a referendum on the performance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a year ahead of the state assembly elections. BJP has not announced candidates from any of the three seats. However, the party sources claim that the party might field any one from labour minister Jaswant Yadav, district president Sanjay Sharma or Balak Nath from Alwar. In Ajmer, there is probability the party may field any family member of Sanwar Lal Jat, possibly his elder son Ram Swaroop Lamba.