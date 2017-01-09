Cong workers beat thalis to make PM hear common man’s note ban woes

A protest against demonetisation by Congress saw protesters entering into a scuffle with policemen allegedly after some lewd comments were passed against party’s woman workers.

The incident took place in Bikaner when the woman workers were returning after submitting a memorandum to collector against the note ban. The Congress workers later filed a police complaint.

Earlier, women’s wing of the state Congress staged protest against note ban by beating ‘thalis’ (steel plates) and raising anti-government slogans.

Women Congress workers to beat thalis (plates) to protest against demonetisation in front of collector's office in Jaipur’s Banipark area. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering of the party workers, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the savings of women have come under tax ambit post demonetisation, a decision he termed as “economic terrorism” on the people.

“By depositing their savings in banks, women have come under tax ambit. Women are facing problems in running their household due to scarcity of money in banks and ATMs. Note ban has affected the day-to-day life of the poor families and more than one crore people have lost their jobs,” Pilot said.

He said several people had to postpone marriages while situation in rural areas remains a matter of concern.

Terming demonetisation as “economic terrorism” on people, the former Union minister said these problems occurred due to the “immature decision” of banning the high denomination currency notes.

“There is no end to the woes of people even after 60 days. While the common man is standing in bank queues, black money of big industrialists and the ruling BJP leaders is getting easily converted into white. While people do not have money in their hands, inflation is also on the rise,” he added.

State Mahila Congress chief Shakuntla Rawat said note ban has majorly affected daily wage labourers and farmers while several businesses have come to a standstill.

“We demand that BPL families be provided free ration under Food Security At and farmers be given relaxation on loans and electricity bills,” she said.

Rawat, who is also an MLA, said the protest by beating thalis was organised to apprise government of difficulties the people are facing due to note ban.

In Alwar, woman Congress workers led by former state assembly Speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat protested outside district collector office and submitted a memorandum.

Shekhawat said that people across country were facing difficulties. District Mahila Congress chief Kamlesh Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfill his promise of solving the problem within 50 days.

In Ajmer, the protesters demanded PM to tender an apology for hitting at the “emergency savings of women” in the country.

“Demonetization has affected daily wagers and their dependents, especially women who manage their homes,” said Saba Khan, Mahila Congress district chief.

In Bharatpur, hundreds of women Congress workers participated in the dharna. Party district in-charge Khanu Khan said demonetization failed to unearth black money of hoarders.

In Udaipur, women activists led by former union minister Girija Vyas held a demonstration. District women Congress President Seema Chordia accused the centre of being “anti-poor and anti-women.”