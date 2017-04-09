Congress demands rollback of cow surcharge on stamp duty

Calling the stamp duty increase by 20% unjustified, the Congress demanded on Sunday that the government roll back the move.

The Rajasthan government imposed on March 31 a surcharge of 10% on stamp duty for cow protection, and an urban cess of 10%.

The government decision to increase stamp paper rates is wrong as it will put a huge burden on people, tweeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Stamp papers are required everyday for various purposes. Its rates should be kept minimum so that people do not feel pressurised. The BJP government should roll back the hike for the sake of common citizens,” Gehlot said.

Condemning the move, state Congress spokesperson and Jaipur district president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “We will burn an effigy of chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday at the Collectorate Circle to express our protest and demand withdrawal of duty increase.”

He said the government increased stamp duty in a haste causing resentment among people. “The ₹100 stamp is now sold at ₹125. After independence it has happened for the first time that people are charged more than what is printed on the stamp,” he alleged.

“Already so many taxes are levied on people; the government should have borne the excess amount instead of charging the people.”

Khachariyawas said increase in duty will push up inflation as stamp is required for everything -- water, electricity, buying and selling of house, and for family and government works. “The increase in stamp duty should be immediately be withdrawn,” he demanded.

The cow surcharge will be applicable on non-judicial instruments. In her budget speech, Raje had proposed the surcharge that will be used to fund basic infrastructure, and protection and propagation of cows.

Rajasthan is the only state in India which has a dedicated cow ministry.

The cow cess will not apply to judicial stamps, revenue tickets and insurance tickets.