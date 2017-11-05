Congress joins Rajput chorus, says ban Padmavati if history is distorted

Protests over controversial film Padmavati continues with the state Congress now demanding a ban on its screening if the film distorts history.

State Congress spokesperson and Jaipur district President Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that Padmavati is a symbol of prestige and pride in India’s history. “Padmavati along with 16,000 women from all religions committed Jauhar (mass self-immolation) and it shows women’s sacrifice for prestige and pride. History won’t be justified if the bravery and sacrifice Padmavati and Laxmi Bai are separated. India’s history is its heritage,” he added.

On Friday, Chittorgarh observed a bandh to protest against the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The bandh was called by Jauhar Smriti Sansthan, a research and social group.

“It’s the central and state governments’ duty to immediately ban the film if it distorts history. Union minister Smriti Irani is making such statements, which cannot be accepted. The movie will not be allowed to run if it undermines the sacrifice and bravery of Indian mothers,” Khachariyawas said

He added that the government would be wrong if it feels that the movie could be screened after playing with peoples’ sentiments.

The Congress leader warned that if the film disturbs harmony, the government will be responsible for the lathi and bullets. “It will disturb harmony if the film is banned after screening. It’s is the government’s duty to take the historians and protestors into confidence by showing them the film before its release. If the film distorts history it won’t be allowed to run anywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, an order by Udaipur deputy superintendent of police, which went viral on social media, created confusion after it showed the film will not be screened in theatres. Udaipur SP Rajendra Prasad Goyal, however, denied releasing any order to stop the release of the film.

“It was misunderstood. It was a simple order to maintain law and order in the city. No orders are given to stop the release of Padmavati in theatres,” Goyal told HT.

Commenting on the issue home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “If anyone is found disturbing peace, action will be taken.”