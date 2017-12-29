Congress opposes Modi’s Barmer visit for laying foundation stone of oil refinery

The Congress on Friday announced to hold protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Barmer district to lay the foundation of an oil refinery.

The opposition party was waiting for an official announcement regarding Modi’s visit after which it will disclose strategy, its national secretary and former Barmer MP Harish Choudhary told reporters.

He said it was objectionable that in a bid to take credit Modi was going to lay down the foundation stone of a project that has already witnessed the same about four years ago during the Congress rule.

Notably, the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had lay down the foundation stone for the oil refinery on September 22, 2013.

But after it came to power in the state, the BJP government had halted the project in the name on review. In April this year, it inked a fresh MoU with HPCL.

Choudhary said they were condemning this event as the BJP leadership has intentionally delayed the project for four years because they are very well aware about the facts that the credit of refinery goes only to the Congress.

He alleged that the BJP had not only delayed the project and but also betrayed the people.

The Congress leader said if the state government did not delay the project, then it would have been completed and the prime minister could get a chance to inaugurate it.

He said while opposing the project, chief minister Vasundhara Raje had raised a lots of noise that when “oil is our, land is our, then why the state gets only 26 percent stake in the project”.

Choudhary alleged that after delaying the project for four years, the Raje government failed to increase the state’s stake. He sought public apology from Raje over the issue.

Choudhary also raised objection over the proposed PPP model in the education system. He said earlier this government had given health centres on the PPP mode.

At that time the Congress had opposed the move but arrogant government ignored it.

He said the recently government had backtracked on that and now giving the government schools on PPP mode.

Choudhary said his party opposes this move and appeals the government that instead of running government schools on PPP mode, it should fill vacant posts of teachers.

Congress demands judicial probe into crude oil scam

The Congress also demanded a judicial inquiry into the high profile Barmer crude oil scam.

Congress national secretary Choudhary said after the issue came in light, ruling party leaders have demanded high profile probe in the matter but now they are hided and even avoiding to make any statement in the issue.

He said it was BJP leaders who have raised doubts on state agencies like police and demanded CBI probe into the matter and on their demand the government had handed over the probe to special operation group (SOG).

He said all the agencies were working on the government’s direction. Instead tracing the culprits, he said, they were harassing tanker owners and drivers.

Considering this scenario, the Congress is demanding a judicial inquiry into this case, Choudhary said.

On July 22, Barmer police unearthed a criminal syndicate smuggling more than 50 million litres of crude oil inside water tankers from India’s largest onshore oilfield in Barmer. The theft at the Cairn India oilfield went undetected for nearly six years until police arrested 34 people involved in it.