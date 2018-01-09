Congress revokes Babu Lal Nagar’s suspension

A year after his acquittal, former dairy minister Babu Lal Nagar’s suspension was revoked by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) on Tuesday.

Nagar had faced charges of rape in September 2013. He was acquitted in January 2017 by the district and sessions court.

After the rape charges were levelled against Nagar, he was suspended from the party in October 2013.

A 34-year-old woman had accused Nagar of raping her on September 11 at his official residence, where he had allegedly called her on the pretext of giving her a job.

Though he was acquitted a year ago, the party had not taken him back. The decision to take him back was taken keeping in mind the influence he has in his constituency. Nagar’s constituency Dudu is part of Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagar has won the Dudu assembly seat three consecutive times from 1998-2013 and had earlier been elected as a Zila Parishad member.

A senior leader said Nagar’s induction into the party will boost the Congress’ chances in Ajmer Lok Sabha polls.

Nagar has a huge following in Dudu assembly area, which he displayed soon after his acquittal.