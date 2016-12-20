Congress smells scam in Annapurna Rasoi scheme

The Congress alleged a scam in the Annapurna Rasoi scheme, launched by the Vasundhara Raje government a few days ago to provide meals at ₹8 and breakfast at ₹5 through mobile kitchens in 12 cities of Rajasthan.

“A Kota-based firm has been allotted the job without any tender; the government will be separately giving a subsidy of ₹15.70 for meals and ₹13.70 for breakfast to the firm,” Jaipur district Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Tuesday.

“There would be a big scam; the company will raise fake bills and charge the government crores without even providing food,” Khachariyawas alleged while addressing a rally taken out from the state Congress office to the Civil Lines crossing to protest against what the party called the state government’s ill governance and anti-people policies.

“At present, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing food at ₹5 in Jaipur, and was ready to provide it across the state. What was the need for giving contract to another firm for food at ₹23.70 and breakfast ₹18.70? It is a scam and should be probed,” he demanded.

Khachariyawas alleged the Raje government has not fulfilled any of its poll promises and “people are distressed because of ill-governance in three years of the BJP government.”

He said, “The government is surrounded with scams such as Lalit Modi, mines, PHED, NRHM, cow shelter, JDA, municipalities, and so on.”

Khachariyawas said atrocities on Dalits are increasing, unemployment going up and “there is no one to hear distressed employees, businessmen and youth.”

The Congress has hit the roads against corruption, and its agitation will continue till the “ill governance of BJP” ends, he said.

State Congress vice president and spokesperson Archana Sharma said, “The state government has not fulfilled any of the promises made. We have prepared a document to expose this, and will make it public soon.”

Other Congress leaders present at the rally included Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Brij Kishore Sharma, Suresh Choudhary, Jyoti Khandelwal, Sanjay Bafna, and Ashq Ali Tak.