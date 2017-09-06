Country’s first mobile crematorium for pets at Jaipur

Pet owners in Jaipur who had no alternative but to bury or dispose their dead pets quietly at night, now have an option to burn the dead animals in an incinerator.

The country’s first mobile crematorium service for pets was launched in Jaipur by ‘mLoyal Pet Management on Wednesday.

Pet owners can either have the crematorium at their doorstep, provided that neighbours do not object or can take the dead animal to the Diggi Palace, where the crematorium will be stationed.

A forest department rule, which prohibited the burial of pets in cities with population of more than five lakh, prevented people from burying their pets in Jaipur.

According to Jaipur Municipal Corporation, there are more than 80,000 registered pets in the city.

The crematorium can burn dead animal up to 100 kg and the charges range for disposing of the corpse range between ₹2,500 and ₹7,000 depending on the weight of the dead animal.

Only small animals are allowed for incineration in the diesel-run machine, which burns the corpse at the rate of 50 kg every hour.

Nipun Biyani from ‘mLoyal said incinerating the animals will be crucial in curbing spread of infection and contamination caused by carcasses of animals.