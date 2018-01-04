Crime in Rajasthan declined by 20.58% in last three years: Kataria

Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said that crime in Rajasthan has declined by 20.58% in last three years.

“When our government was formed in the state, crime was on the rise, but with effective policing, monitoring and initiatives, it started to decline since 2015,” said Kataria.

The number of cases registered in 2014 were 210418, which reduced by 5.86% (198090) in 2015, and further to 8.93% (2016) and 5.79% in 2017.

“Rajasthan ranked second in India in crime, which today has improved to fifth,” said Kataria.

He said crime against women to has gone down by 21.89% in the last three years – from 32512 cases in 2014, the figure has reduced to 6592 in 2017.

Similarly, crimes against SC/ST has reduced by 47.21%. In 2014, the number of cases was 8415, which reduced to 7320 in 2015 (decline of 13.01%), 6331 (2016) and 5021 (2017).

“No one can say there is no crime in the state but we are making efforts to curb them. I have made two rounds of the state and held discussions. The lacunas were removed. At every police station, the grading system was started, where the respective in charge can see where they stand in 862 police stations across Rajasthan,” he said. Similarly, the superintendent of police and other officials can also see their district performance.

He said even the pendency, especially in Jaipur Police Commissionerate, which usually was 28-30%, today it is 10%. Across Rajasthan, pendency was 18%, which now is around 10-11%. In serious crimes, police have nabbed 90% of accused involved; only a few cases are there where success is awaited.

“Law and order in Rajasthan are satisfactory if the figures are seen,” he said.

On asking over the sudden increase in serious crime incidents, he said, “People in the state, try to raise issues which affect communal harmony. Such cases are seen wherever there is a clash of temple and graveyard boundary; raising inappropriate slogans during processions and any delay in taking action aggravates the situation. Our police have not spared any person be it from any community. Whosoever was found involved, action has been taken,” he said.

Talking about incidents of cow smuggling, Kataria said, “Smuggling has not increased but we have created a cow protection outpost and people are coming up to the police with information about cow smuggling.”