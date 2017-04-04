Cyber criminals dupe IAS officer of ₹2.73 lakh

A senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service has lodged a complaint of cyber theft against unknown persons for allegedly duping him of ₹2.73 lakh after getting to know his ATM card details.

According to the Ashok Nagar police, the FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on the complaint of JC Mohanty, additional chief secretary, public health engineering and groundwater department, Rajasthan.

“Mohanty lodged the FIR on Monday and has alleged that a fraudster, who introduced himself as an employee of the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), debited ₹2.73 lakh after asking his ATM card details,” said a police official from the Ashok Nagar police station.

The police said that the money was deducted from his account in instalments.

“The accused called Mohanty several times starting from March 22. The complaint was registered after Mohanty noticed that an amount of ₹30,000 was deducted from his account. After checking his account he found that ₹2.73 lakh had been siphoned off,” said the official.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Manish Agarwal said that a probe is on to track the accused.

“The accused managed to debit the money after getting ATM details and OTP number from Mohanty. Further investigation is on in the case,” said Agarwal.

Cases of cyber crime have been steadily increasing in the city with callers asking for bank details. These calls are mostly made from other states such as Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Last week, the Jaipur police arrested fraudsters Yusuf, Mukhtiyar and Akhtar from Maharashtra. The three belonged to Jamtara district in Jharkhand. Two mobile recharge shop owners — Sanjay Singhey and Shailesh — were also arrested along with another fraudster Dilip Mandal from Mumbai.

The racket had made approximately 50,000 calls in Rajasthan and introduced themselves as bank employees and asked for the account and ATM card details of potential victims.