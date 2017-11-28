Dalit girl raped, murdered in Jhalawar

Two days after the rape of a Dalit girl in Khanpur region of Jhalawar, another Dalit girl was on Tuesday allegedly raped and murdered in Dug region.

Police said that the 10-year-old girl from a labourer family has been missing since Monday evening.

Deputy SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said that the body of the girl was found in the bushes in a deserted place near an agricultural field in the outskirts of Dug late on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that there are injury marks on the girl’s body and strangulation marks on her neck.

Shoes and clothes of a person were found at the spot, Shekhawat said.

Parents of the deceased girl are daily wage earners and have named a drug and alcohol abuser named Akhilesh alias Akku (30) for the crime.

Station house officer, Dug police station, Luv Kumar Tiwari said that the body of the girl has been sent to the mortuary where a postmortem is underway.

A case has been lodged against the accused under section 376, POCSO Act and section 302 of IPC.