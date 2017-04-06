Dalit wedding procession attacked by Rajput men in Churu

For the rest of his life, Vijay Kumar’s wedding anniversary will always remind him of the humiliation he and his family members had to face on his wedding day.

Kumar’s wedding procession was attacked by Rajputs for allegedly playing music on a loudspeaker in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place a day after a Dalit groom was attacked in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri on Tuesday for riding a horse to his wedding.

Ten people, including women were injured in the attack, three of whom were referred to the government hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, police said.

The incident took place in Gundusur village of the district. Kumar belongs to the Bishnoi community.

“We were going to the Sati Mata temple at around 5:30 in the evening before leaving for Nagour, and on the way there were some houses belonging to Rajputs. They came out and told us to stop playing the music and hurled abuses at us,” said Ram Niwas, uncle of the groom.

“The Rajputs then slapped the loudspeaker operator, turned the loudspeaker off and blocked our way to the temple,” he said.

“Tum bhangi, joota khane wale, kaise baraat nikaal rahe ho DJ ke saath’ (You people from the scavenger caste, who are fit to be kicked with boots, how dare you take a wedding procession with loudspeakers).”

When the procession started to turn back, the Rajputs started harassing women in the procession and attacked the men who tried to save them, with sticks, said Niwas.

He further said that the attackers snatched mobile phones and jewelry from the women.

The groom was safely escorted away by some men in the procession as soon as the disruption began.

“They wanted to assault the groom,” Niwas said.

“‘Dulhe ko pakdo, zyada dulha ban raha hai’ (get hold of the groom, he seems to be too audacious) one of the attackers said.”

Police have arrested four of the accused – Jagdish Singh, Rajender Singh, Gopal Singh and Banna Singh.

A case has been lodged against the accused under the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Act, and for outraging women’s modesty and assaulting them, said Tejaram, head constable at the Sandwa police station.