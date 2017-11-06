Dalits say SHO tortured community members, stage sit-in outside IG office

Hundred of Dalits on Monday staged a protest against the station house officer of Rupwas police station in Bharatpur for allegedly torturing people of the community.

The protest was led by former Rupwas legislator Nirbhay Lal Jatav outside the office of inspector general of police (Bharatpur range).

They also handed over a memorandum to inspector general of police Alok Vashistha demanding action against the station house officer.

Former sarpanch of Rundh Sri Nagar Rambabu Jatav said police were torturing Dalit people in connection with a murder case.

After the body of a man was found in Pura Maloni village on October 18, police detained some people from Dalit community for interrogation, Rambabu Jatav said.

Police released the detainees after beating them up, Rambabu Jatav said.

The former MLA said: “We will not tolerate the exploitation of Dalit community while police are torturing them and trying to fix them in false cases.”

Inspector General of police Vashishtha said: “Some people submitted a memorandum to me with some evidences against police officials of Rupwas police. I will set up an inquiry into the matter.”