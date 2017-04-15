Dalits stage protest gainst BJP MLA’s Ambedkar remark

Members of Dalit community gathered here on Saturday to protest BJP MLA Vijay Bansal’s comment that BR Ambedkar was not a architect of Indian constitution.

They shouted slogans against the Bharatpur MLA during their protest outside the district collectorate.

The protestors also demand legal action against Bansal and urged assembly speaker to terminate Bansal’s membership.

District president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Puran Singh Parnami approached Mathura Gate police station to register a complaint against the MLA under the SC\ST Act.

Jatav Mahasabha district president Raj Kumar Pappa criticised the MLA to hurt sentiments of Dalits. Devendra Pal Singh, a lawyer from Dalit community, filed a complaint against Bansal in a SC\ST court. He submitted all media news coverage before the court. Rajendra Sona, a former district president of BSP, appealed his community to boycott Bansal in the 2018 assembly election.

The community members will hand over a memorandum to the governor through district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta on Monday. They will give two days to the state government for taking action against Bansal.

Bansal, who is MLA from Bharatpur third time in a row, was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a school in Bharatpur’s Krishna Nagar Colony on Friday. When HT reached out to Bansal, he said he didn’t make a comment on politics of votes.