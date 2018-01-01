Dalits up in arms about removal of Baba Sab Ambedkar statue

Thousands of Dalits today held a rally against the removal of Baba Sab Ambedkar statue from Sehajpur village and arrest of ten Dalits for installing the statue illegally. Later they gave a memorandum to Alwar district magistrate to release the arrested people and the statue.

Thousands of Dalits gathered under the banner of Dr.Bheemrao Ambedkar Attyachar Sangharsh Samiti at Surya Nagar Mod from where they went in a rally to the collectorate gate, hurling slogans against police for arresting their people and removing the statue of Baba Sab. The Samiti members submitted a memorandum to district magistrate Rajan Vishal demanding the release of the arrested people, returning Baba Sab statue and giving a plot of land for a community centre and grave yard.The leader of the Sangharsh Samiti Kamal Chand said, “The district magistrate has asked us to apply in a proper manner for the community centre and grave yard land. After receiving the application, the statue of Baba Sab will be returned and as far as the arrest cases are concerned, further step will not be taken before investigation.”

Rajan Vishal said that everything will be done in a proper way. “First they should apply what they want. Even the statue of Baba Sab will be returned after going through a process. As far as the arrest cases are concerned, nothing can be said before investigation,” said Vishal. On the other hand, Ramjeevan Bodh, advocate, said protests will continue in Sehajpur village till their demands are met.

It may be noted that on the night of December 30, some Dalits installed the statue of Baba Sab Ambedkar in Sehajpur village under MIA police station on the government land without permission. When police reached the spot, people pelted stones, injuring four personnel. Later police took possession of the statue and arrested ten people.