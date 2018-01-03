Date for getting pollution check certificates extended in Jaipur

Keeping in mind the limited number of pollution checking centres in Jaipur, the state government has extended the last date for getting pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Principal secretary and commissioner transport department SK Aggarwal on Wednesday said that looking at the number of pollution checking centres in Jaipur, the last date for getting PUC certificates has been extended and will be done according to the registration number of vehicles.

He said that vehicles with registration numbers from 1 to 2000 will have to get the PUC certificate by February 15, 2018, while the last date will be April 15 for vehicles with registration number 2001 to 5000 and for registration number from 5001 to 9999, the last date will be June 15, 2018.

Earlier, the transport department had asked vehicle owners to get PUC certificate by January 3, after which penalty was to be imposed on vehicles not getting the pollution check done.

Aggarwal said that at present there are 225 pollution checking centres in Jaipur district and efforts are being made to provide pollution checking facility at all petrol pumps and service centres.

He said till now 6,23,000 vehicles in Jaipur have got PUC certificates, while the district has 2.6 million vehicles.

The official said that in the first phase pollution checking centres are being connected to an online network and the process is on to connect more pollution checking centres online in other districts.

All vehicles running on petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG have to get the PUC certificates. New vehicles need not have PUC certificate for one year from the date of registration.

PUC certificate will be issued by charging Rs 50 for two-wheelers (petrol), Rs 70 for three-wheelers and four-wheelers (petrol/LPG/CNG) and Rs 100 for diesel vehicles.

A penalty will be charged for not getting the pollution checked within the prescribed time limit along with the prescribed fee. On two-wheelers, if one gets a PUC certificate after a month of expiry of the last one, the authorities will charge Rs 200 as the penalty. After a month Rs 500 will be charged. For four-wheelers, the penalty will be Rs 500 within a month of expiry of last PUC certificate and Rs 1000 if it’s more than a month.

The penalty will be deposited in the account of transport department through e-mitra and an additional amount of Rs 6 as service charge will also be payable with the penalty, the official informed.