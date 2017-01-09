Deaths in road accidents down in Rajasthan

Deaths in road accidents came down in the state last year, police said on Monday, linking the drop in fatalities to traffic awareness drives and curbs on rash driving.

The state registered 10,465 deaths in road accidents in 2016 compared to 10,510 in 2015, according to police data. “The number of injuries and cases of road accidents have also come down by 2,050 and 1,006 in 2016. Our target in 2017 will be to bring them further down by holding training camps and coordinating with other government departments,” said BL Soni, additional director general of police (traffic).

“The fall in road accidents has been possible because of proactive measures taken by the police to spread awareness and check rash driving. Another factor is involvement of voluntary organisations working for road safety,” Soni said.

The traffic police will launch campaigns this year in coordination with transport, health and other departments to ensure road safety, the ADG said.

Jaipur district recorded the maximum road accident deaths at 1,406, followed by Ajmer (598), Alwar (563), Udaipur (534) and Bhilwara (451), according to police figures.

Bhilwara, Tonk, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts registered the maximum increase in road accident deaths. Accidents came down substantially in Sikar, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Chittorgarh and Karauli districts, police said.