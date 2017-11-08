Demonetisation anniversary: Congress observes ‘Black Day, says it’s a ‘historic blunder’

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that BJP government should apologise to the people for the harm that demonetisation did to the economy.

Demonetisation was a “historic mistake” which adversely affected the economy, said Pilot, who led a protest against the move here on Wednesday. “Demonetisation is a historic blunder which is nothing but fraud in the name of curbing black money. The government has also hit at the independence of RBI and tainted its reputation on the world platform,” he said.

The Congress observed the first anniversary of demonetisation as ‘Black Day’ across the country. Rajasthan Congress staged demonstrations at all district headquarters and submitted a memorandum to the collector, addressed to the prime minister.

Pilot said that while 99% of demonetised notes have returned, the government has been unable to give the amount of black money that has been collected in a year.

“What the demonetisation has achieved is 200 basis point fall in GDP. Small businesses have been hit and the farmers are also suffering,” added Pilot.

Jaipur district Congress committee president Pratap Singh Khacharyawas said that demonetisation has mostly hit the poor and ruined small businesses.

Other senior Congress leaders, including Avinash Pande and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rameshwar Dudi, took part in the protests.

There was huge traffic jams at the collectorate circle on Wednesday due to the rallies. The Congress also took out a candle march in the evening at all the divisional headquarters.

Traders in Baran town in Kota wore ‘black strips’ in protest. City Congress unit of Kota, led by former minister and Congress stalwart Shanti Dhariwal, protested outside district collectorate of Kota.

City Congress unit of Kota led by former minister and Congress stalwart, Shanti Dhariwal staged demonstration outside district collectorate of Kota in the afternoon.

Dhariwal described demonetisation as a disaster which hurt the interests of the common man. President, Baran Vyapar Mahasangh, Lalit Mohan Khandelwal said that traders wore black strips on their forearms to protest against demonetisation.

On the other hand, BJP observed the day as ‘anti-black money day’ and organised different programmes in the districts across the state. BJP cadres also distributed pamphlets to spread awareness about benefits of demonetisation.