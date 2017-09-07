Design Indian style convocation gowns: Javadekar to Rajasthan students

Union minister for human resource development Prakash Javadekar urged students to design Indian-style gowns for convocation ceremonies. The minister was speaking at the fourth convocation of Manipal University, Jaipur, on Thursday.

“I recently attended the convocation of Sri Sri University in Odisha, where the graduates were wearing Indian-style gowns and turbans. You, too, must design some,” said Javadekar. He added that he’d soon urge students across the country to design Indian-style convocation gowns and share them with the government.

Addressing the students, he said that the teachers we remember after leaving school and college are those who behaved in a humane way, apart from teaching the subject well. “Knowledge and skill development among students are important, however, being a good human is equally important.”

Javadekar also emphasised on the importance of learning in a diverse atmosphere. “When there are students from all over the country in an institution, you understand each other’s feelings, traditions, emotions and that learning is a great treasure,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar inaugurated a model school named after Swami Vivekananda in Ajmer. He said that nowadays teachers are getting good perks and they are duty-bound to deliver. If they are not doing their duty then they are dampening the country’s future, he said.

He added that teachers, who do not have a BEd degree, will not get a teacher’s job in government schools after 2019. He said that teachers working in the schools without a BEd degree need to get one before the deadline.

“The government has decided to implement the policy in letter and spirit, and no relaxation will be given. Only trained teacher can impart quality education to students,” he added.

He also remarked that GST has brought transparency in country’s taxation system. Taking a dig at tax evaders, Javadekar said, “Tax ki chori karne walon ke bure din aane wale hai (Bad times are in store for those who evade taxes).”