A diagnostic centre owner was arrested and sent to jail for illegally selling a sonography machine in Jobner town of Jaipur district.

The machine, a diagnostic tool used to see internal body structures and find a source of a disease, is also misused to examine a pregnant woman to determine the sex of a foetus. The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 – amended in 2003 and 2011 – prohibits determination of the sex of a foetus.

After getting a tip-off that Murlidhar Jat of PD X-ray and Diagnostic Centre in Jobner was trying to sell the sonography machine, PCPNDT cell officials laid a trap and went to him as customers on Friday evening.

“Jat took the officials to a rented house where he had hidden the machine and struck a deal for ₹60,000. The team arrested Jat when he handed over the machine,” PCPNDT state appropriate authority Naveen Jain said on Saturday.

Jat was produced in the PCPNDT court, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

Jain said Jat purchased a new sonography machine after the old one became dysfunctional. “Jat was contacting many middlemen to sell the old machine for ₹70,000. After we were tipped off by an informer, the PCPNDT cell arrested the owner of the centre and seized the machine.”

A case was earlier registered against Jat for sex determination, but the court released him giving him benefit of doubt, Jain said. “The PD X-ray and Diagnostic Centre owner continued to use the sonography machine illegally for years.”

He said, “According to the PCPDNT Act, keeping an unregistered sonography machine is as danagerous as keeping a gun or revolver without licence.”

Additional SP Raghuveer Singh led the PCPDNT team comprising sub-inspector Vikram Sewawat, Barmer coordinator Vikram Singh Champawat, head constable Sanwarmal, and NGO representative Vikas Rahal.