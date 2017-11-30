Digifest: Rajasthan expects leg-up to jobs, entrepreneurship

The Rajasthan government is expecting a big boost for job creation and entrepreneurship from its upcoming Digifest to be held in Udaipur this weekend.

The focus will be on sectors like hospitality, FMCG, information and technology and healthcare.

Mindful of the fact that startups are one of the biggest job creators, the government has curated this fest, which offers a network for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

The two-day event —Rajasthan Digifest 2017 — will kick off on December 2 and is aimed at providing a platform for entrepreneurs and startups to get more traction leading to funding, engagement and increasing the customer base.

That apart, the event is expected to give a boost to job creation in the state and sectors like FMCG, IT and healthcare are seen to create more direct and indirect jobs.

The event will witness eminent speakers discussing thought-provoking ideas, display of latest innovations in IT, workshops for emerging startups and students and the unveiling of latest citizen-centric projects by the Rajasthan government.

On the first day of the programme — being organised by the state’s Information and Technology Department -- teams of startups, technologists and other enthusiasts will present their ideas, of which the best three will be picked. On the second day, people from the corporate world will speak on ‘How technology is impacting life’.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Manipal Global Education Chairman Mohandas Pai, among others, will take part in the event.

During the fest, various state departments are expected to exhibit their e-governance initiatives.