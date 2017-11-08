Doctors to continue strike, govt makes alternative arrangements

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Wednesday denied the department has received any resignation from the striking doctors.

The doctors had claimed that many of them had submitted their resignations.

Meanwhile, the situation of health services in the state worsensed, as resident doctors of Ajmer and Jodhpur medical colleges also went on a strike in support of the in-service doctors, who are protesting for a long time.

Resident doctors of Jaipur, Bikaner and Kota medical colleges have also threatened to go on a strike from Thursday, “if there is no positive response from the government.”

Saraf said disciplinary action will be taken against the in-service doctors if they submit mass resignation. “All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) officials are individually calling me and telling that the talks (to resolve the crisis) failed due to one person, the association president, Dr Ajay Choudhary,” the minister said.

He said the association officials have requested for one more chance so that they persuade Dr Choudhary. “It is clear that Dr Choudhary is dancing to the tune of someone to get his political aspirations fulfilled during the forthcoming elections,” he added. “We are giving time to the doctors, as we do not want to take any kind of undesired action against them, but if they continue with their strike, then strict action will be taken,” he further added.

The doctors’ strike entered the third day on Wednesday as talks between doctors and health minister Kali Charan Saraf failed on Tuesday.

The talks started at 6.30pm on Tuesday and continued until midnight. However, it failed as the doctors were adamant that the government should write ‘implementation’ instead of ‘disposal’ of their demands.

Meanwhile, the health department on Wednesday has made arrangements for free outpatient department (OPD) consultation at private and other hospitals.

Patients can take registration slips from district hospitals and go to CGHS hospitals and get medicines prescribed free of cost.

ARISDA spokesperson Dr Rakesh Hirawat said, “Out of the 18 demands, 15 points were agreed upon and one-time OPD was left to decide by the chief minister. The debate on financial aspects remained inconclusive as the chief minister, who is also the finance minister, has to take a call on it. The ball is now in the CM’s court.”