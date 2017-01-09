Dungarpur prepares to go polythene-free from Jan 15

The Dungarpur city is preparing to strictly enforce the existing polythene ban from January 15, and a campaign is going on for the past week to sensitise the people against use of polythene bags.

The eco-friendly move is being taken under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Dungarpur, which carries out door-to-door garbage collection and was declared open defecation free last year, was awarded ‘Swachh Rajasthan’ award by the chief minister in December last.

Dungarpur Nagar Parishad commissioner Dilip Gupta said the Parishad has handed out two cotton bags each to10,000 households in the city. In addition, the parishad started a ‘rath yatra’ that goes around the city with artistes who perform street plays and puppetry to raise awareness among the people.

“We are creating awareness for the ban. We go out in the morning and tell the grocers to stop using polythene bags. We held a workshop to educate them about the ills of polythene,” Gupta said, adding that the parishad is trying every possible way to prevent the people from using polythene.

“The councillors visit market places and request the people to stop using polythene bags. We also tell them that if they violate the ban, they have to cough up a penalty of ₹5,000 and even imprisonment up to 3 years,” he said. The parishad pasted stickers at shops which advise the people against the use of polythene. A ‘No-Polythene’ fortnight was observed across the state in December 2015 by the Urban Development and Housing department.