Dutch tourist jumps off running train, dies

A 54-year-old Dutch tourist Tuesday died after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district reportedly after realising that he had boarded a wrong train, police said.

Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend Famine Glama from Britain jumped off the moving Delhi-bound Kota-Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, police said.

Johannes suffered fatal head injuries, station house officer, GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Geega Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt.

Glama told police that they worked in the same company and had come to Rajasthan Monday to visit Ranthambore National Park. They had to catch a train for Agra Tuesday morning and procured general class tickets too. As soon as they got to know that had boarded a wrong train, they decided to get off. Glama was first to jump off followed by Johannes who lost balance and suffered head injury. By the time they jumped, the train was running at considerable speed and had left the platform.

Circle officer, city, Subhash Mishra said, “A case has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem. We have also informed the Netherlands embassy about the incident.”

Police officials said they didn’t find any railway ticket on Johannes ’s body. Glama told police that they had bought tickets and must have lost them when they jumped.