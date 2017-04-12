Eight ANMs made APO asked to report to Jaipur

Taking note of negligence of duty, the health department has taken action against erring auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) in Barmer district. The health department took action after a report ‘9 health centres remained closed, no child immunised on Polio Day’ was published in HT on Wednesday.

Health minister Kali Charan Saraf said eight ANMs have been put on awaiting posting orders (APO). “The health department will issue directions to district collectors and chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) to conduct surprise inspections of health facilities and inform the department about the erring staff, so that action can be taken and the system can be set right. This will ensure that people get quality health services even at their villages,” he said.

Naveen Jain, mission director National Health Mission, said, eight ANMs have been asked to report to the Jaipur office and have been put on APO. “We will issue chargesheets against all and such negligence in duty will not be tolerated. Even the chief minister’s office (CMO) has sought a report,” he added.

Barmer district collector Sudheer Sharma had earlier directed the health department to carry out sudden inspections of health centres and submit a report. He had ordered this after locals complained that most health facilities remain closed.

On Sharma’s directions, Barmer deputy CMHO, Dr PC Dipen, carried out an inspection of the health centres in three blocks – Barmer, Chohtan and Dhorimanna – from March 31 to April 2. He visited nine sub-centres and found all of them closed on April 2, which is National Pulse Polio Day. This implies that not even one child, under the age of five in these villages, were administered the polio vaccine.

Apart from these, many other irregularities were also found.

The Government of India had declared Barmer and Jodhpur as high-risk areas considering their proximity with Pakistan, a polio endemic country. In high-risk areas, extra rounds of immunisation are carried out, however, several health centres failed to carry out the recent drive.

