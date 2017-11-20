Etihad to discontinue Abu Dhabi flights from March

Three years after it launched direct international flights between Jaipur and Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways has decided to discontinue the flights between the two destinations from March 2018.

“As part of an ongoing review of network performance, Etihad Airways is suspending its Abu Dhabi-Jaipur route effective March 1, 2018. Etihad Airways apologises for any inconvenience caused, but assures those affected by the changes that they will be provided with alternative travel options to and from Jaipur beyond March 1,” an Etihad spokesperson said in reply to an e-mail query.

The airline is planning to provide connecting flights via Delhi or Mumbai after March 1. “The airline will re-protect guests to and from Jaipur on flights via Delhi and Mumbai with code share partner Jet Airways,” the spokesperson said.

The airline started Jaipur operations with Airbus A320 aircraft in a two-class configuration, featuring 16 business class seats and 120 economy class seats. The company took the decision to discontinue from March 1 as the route had become financially unviable due to poor passenger traffic, sources said.

At present, eight international flights operate from Jaipur. These include SpiceJet and Air India’s Dubai flights, Oman Air’s Muscat flight, Etihad’s Abu Dhabi flight, Air Arabia’s Sharjah flight, Air Asia and Thai Smile’s Bangkok flights and Scoot Airlines’ Singapore flight. Meanwhile, domestic flights from Jaipur airport have increased to 53 with Jet Airways, Spicejet and Air India launching new flights in the winter schedule.

Jaipur airport has registered 24% rise in passenger traffic in 2016-17 compared to the previous year with flight movements increasing by 28%. The operations at Jaipur airport terminal building will soon be handed over to a private player. Seven firms have bid for running the terminal building and other operations at the airport.