Fake Noida call centre’s ‘corporate’ set up surprises Rajasthan police

The Jaipur police on Friday busted a gang that used to operate a fake call centre in Noida and had duped nearly 5,000 people of crores of rupees in 23 states across India in the last one year.

The gang came under the radar of the crime branch of the Jaipur police after a resident from Ashok Nagar was duped of more than ₹40 lakh.

The police have arrested the five directors of the fake call centre — Indo Saphire Journeys Limited—who used to promise people that their money will be doubled in the share market within a very short time.

“After months of investigation, a team of the Jaipur crime branch went to Noida and raided the fake call centre that they were running. The premises of the call centre looked just like a well set up corporate office and we were surprised to see that the entire facility was being used to commit fraud,” said Sanjay Agarwal, commissioner of police.

The police said that they have learnt that the gang would call people in various states and after gaining their trusts, they would urge them to invest money in the share market through them. The money was never returned.

The call center in Noida where the arrests were made by the Rajasthan Police. (HT Photo)

“We have frozen the bank accounts of the gang and came to know that in the last six months, an amount of ₹6 crore was deposited in the accounts, all of which were stolen money. What is surprising is that they maintained a detailed database about potential investors,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikas Pathak.

The police said that they are still investigating how the game got its hands on such detailed and extensive database containing personal information.

The police have arrested five people — Mohammed Ikram, Mohammed Amir, Shahid Khan, Mohammed Yamin and Mehraj Alam. Officials said that among the arrested five, preliminary investigation suggests that Ikram was the mastermind behind the gang.

It has been learnt that a total of 4,879 calls were made by the gang in 23 different states in the last one year. Of these, 414 calls were made to Rajasthan.

“The gang would call one person hundreds of times in the course of several years in order to gain their trust. We have recovered 256 SIM cards from the gang. It had also created several shell companies to give the illegal venture legitimacy,” said Pathak.

Commissioner Agarwal said that five laptops, along with 37 smartphones and ₹1 lakh in cash have also been recovered from the gang.

“We will be analysing the data from the laptops to gather more information about the gang and its modus operandi. People who might have been duped by this gang can come forward and report the matter to us,” said Agarwal.