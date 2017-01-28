Farmers will get compensation for crop loss, says Raje

Farmers will get compensation for the crop loss in the recent hailstorm and rain, chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday.

“I have instructed the revenue, and disaster management and relief departments to conduct a survey (girdawari) of the damage to the crops in the recent hailstorm that hit several parts of the state for a couple of days,” Raje said after inaugurating the Falaudi Mata Mela at Khairabad in Kota district. “After the survey, relief will be provided to the farmers.”

The chief minister said work on the Takli medium irrigation project in Ramganjmandi would begin soon. “I have told the Kota district collector to resolve all disputed issues related to the Takli irrigation project,” Raje said, adding that she had provided ₹52 crore for the construction of the dam during her previous tenure as the chief minister.

A large number of devotees from the Medatwal community (Vaishyas) attend the month-long Falaudi Mata Mela, organised once in 12 years at Khairabad.

“Falaudi Mata Mela is an example of communal harmony since Muslims, Gujjars and other communities have offered their land and wells for the fair, which is very unique,” Raje said. “It is my wish that the environment of communal harmony and peace created by the fair should prevail in entire Rajasthan.”

She said the state government would promote Falaudi Mata temple and put it on the tourism department website.

State urban development and housing minister Shrichand Kriplani, Kota MP Om Birla, fair organising chairman Mohanlal Chaudhary and saints were present on the occasion.