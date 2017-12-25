Father of man ‘beaten’ by Rajasthan minister’s sons tries to set self on fire

Distressed by ‘police inaction’, the father of a man who was allegedly abducted and beaten up by minister Hem Singh Bhadana’s sons last week attempted suicide outside the collectorate in Alwar on Monday.

Three days ago, the victim’s father, Satish Yadav, had threatened to commit suicide if no action was taken against the perpetrators.

The police arrested Satish under section 151 of CrPC (preventive custody). Kotwali SHO Sandeep Sharma said that he will be produced before a magistrate.

A case of kidnapping and assault has been registered against the minister’s sons — Surendra Bhadana and Hitesh Bhadana — and their accomplices but no action has been taken against them in the past five days.

The victim, Tej Singh Yadav, is a native of Shahpur village and was living in a rented room in Shivaji Park area. In a complaint, he said the Bhadana brothers, along with 10–12 others barged, into his room and attacked him with a sword on December 20.

Hem Singh Bhadana, an MLA from Alwar’s Thanagazi constituency, is the minister for Rajasthan State Motor Garage, General Administration and Estates in the Vasundhara Raje-led government.

The Shivaji Park police have recorded the victim and his father’s statements and but they have not been able to locate and interrogate minister’s sons. The police claimed that they went to the minister’s home but his sons were not there.

According to the complaint signed by Tej, he was tied up and assaulted brutally as a result of which he lost consciousness. When his father received information about his abduction, he reached the minister’s house in Veer Savarkar Nagar and rescued his son. “Even while I was taking him, they threatened us and asked us to go home. They said they were a minister’s sons and would kill us if we did otherwise,” Satish had earlier told HT.

The elder son Surendra Bhadana was an accused in an eve-teasing case in 2014 but was acquitted during the course of police investigation.

Speaking about the reason behind the assault, Satish said that some persons had hurled abuses at the minister on December 19 and his son was just standing next to them. The minister’s sons noted the number of his son’s motorcycle and reached his room and abducted him, he added.

Commenting on the matter, state Congress vice-president Archana Sharma said that BJP legislators do not respect the law and order themselves. “They have put pressure on the police because of which they are not arresting the minister’s sons. One son was accused in an eve-teasing case earlier but no action was taken against him. Things like these boost their morale,” said Sharma.