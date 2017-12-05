Firing on inmate in Bundi court premises leaves him injured

KOTA: An inmate of the Bundi jail hailing from Haryana was severely injured in firing by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in broad daylight when he was being produced before a court in Bundi on Tuesday.

Bundi police said that Rakesh Kumar Jat (30), a prisoner under trial was facing imprisonment at the Bundi Central Jail for last few months in a case of abduction, manhandling and other criminal charges lodged against him in a land dispute case in the Dablana police station of Bundi district.

Deputy SP Bundi, Samdar Singh said that the incident occurred when three men on a bike arrived at Bundi court premises in late afternoon. One of them opened fire in ambush on Rakesh when he was being produced before the additional district judge.

Due to the sudden firing, policemen got dispersed and later the assailants fled the spot after severely injuring the inmate.

Rakesh has received three bullet injuries in his body including back, palm and head. He was first taken to the government Bundi hospital but considering the severity of injuries, he was later referred to Kota for further treatment.

Bundi police has cordoned off the town for nabbing the accused who are still at large.

Serious crimes shot up in Bundi in recent past. Last month, some burglars had lifted an ATM.